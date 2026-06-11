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Alleged killer couple on the run from Maryland arrested in Ohio

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SILVER SPRING, Md. — A couple on the run for murder in Maryland have been tracked down in Ohio.

Hilde Henderson, 67, was found dead inside her apartment at the Charter House in Silver Spring on May 26.

An autopsy determined she died of blunt force trauma sometime on May 22.

Evidence gathered at the scene led Montgomery County Police to her daughter Vanessa Wahanganisa Tjongarero-Henderson and her girlfriend, Samantha Raebel.

RELATED: Daughter & girlfriend on the run after allegedly murdering mother in Silver Spring

The duo was located in Genoa, Ohio on June 10.

"A resident recognized them from media coverage and a Montgomery County Department of Police news release," police said.

Both are being held in custody, awaiting extradition to Maryland.

No motive was revealed.

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Vanessa Tjongarero-Henderson & Samantha Raebel 

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