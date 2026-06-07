Daughter & girlfriend on the run after allegedly murdering mother in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A woman was murdered inside her apartment in Silver Spring last week.

Montgomery County Police were called to the Charter House, a 55+ community on Fenwick Lane, to check-up on Hilde Henderson.

Inside, officers discovered Henderson dead. While it's unclear how Henderson was killed, an autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Evidence led detectives to her daughter, 29-year-old Vanessa Tjongarero-Henderson, and her girlfriend, Samantha Raebel, 36 of Phoenix, Arizona.

Both are now wanted for murder, and remain on the run.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-866-411-8477. You could be eligible for a reward between $250 and $10,000.