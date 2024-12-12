All four of Efraim Gordon's killers sentenced to decades in prison

BALTIMORE — Justice was served for the family of an Israeli man gunned down while visiting Baltimore back in 2021.

On Thursday three of his killers were sentenced to decades behind bars.

Efraim Gordon was murdered outside his aunt's home on Ford's Lane, while in town for his cousin's wedding.

It was Gordon's first time ever in Baltimore. He was 31-years-old.

Prosecutors argued four men; Rasheed Morris, Omarion Anderson, William Clinton, and William Holloman, robbed and tried carjacking Gordon as he walked back to the house.

Three of the four men pleaded guilty, with exception to Holloman, who was convicted by a jury.

Anderson, Clinton and Holloman learned their fate Thursday.

A judge sentenced Anderson to 25 years behind bars, Clinton to 30 years, and Holloman to 50 years.

Morris was sentenced to 40 years in September.

“These sentences signify the conclusion of a long and heart-wrenching journey through the criminal justice system for the family and loved ones of Mr. Gordon," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "The sudden and tragic loss of Mr. Gordon will forever cast a shadow over our city’s history."

