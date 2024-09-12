One down, three to go: One of four convicted killers sentenced in Efraim Gordon murder

BALTIMORE — One down, three to go.

The family of an Israeli man gunned down while visiting Baltimore back in 2021 is a quarter of the way through getting justice.

On Thursday one of his killers, Rasheed Morris, was sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

Efraim Gordon was murdered outside his aunt's home on Ford's Lane in Northwest Baltimore while in town for his cousin's wedding.

It was Gordon's first time ever in Baltimore. He was 31-years-old.

Prosecutors said Morris and three other men, who were just teenagers at the time, robbed and tried carjacking Gordon after he parked and was walking back to the house.

All three remaining suspects have been convicted of first degree murder, and are currently awaiting sentencing.

Morris along with Omarion Anderson and William Clinton III each pleaded guilty, while William Holloman was found guilty at trial after pleading not guilty.

Anderson and Clinton are scheduled to be sentenced September 17. Holloman will learn his fate December 2.

"This is the first sentencing of the four cases related to the horrific killing of Efraim Gordon and underscores the priority our office places on delivering justice for victims and their loved ones," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "Mr. Gordon's family has been irreversibly impacted by his sudden and tragic death. Nonetheless, today, they witnessed the first defendant being held accountable for the anguish and trauma he inflicted."