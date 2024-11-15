All-electric trucking fleet and charging station coming to Baltimore

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — On October 29th, President Biden announced the state of Maryland would receive $147 million as a part of the $3 billion dollar Federal Clean Ports Program.

Capital Logistics, a trucking company in Baltimore, was awarded $25 million from the grant.

The company plans to be the first to transition to an all-electric fleet.

But, the company is also planning to build Maryland’s first charging station for EV trucks.

“Our goal is to develop a commercial infrastructure that will not only support our fleet but will also support other fleet owners that have transitioned as well," says Gloria Baldwin.

Gloria Baldwin started capital logistics back in 2018, and since then, the company has seen rapid growth.

“In 2019, I had one truck. By 2022, I had a total of 25 trucks. Currently today, we have 35 semi-trucks on the road," says Baldwin.

Located in Sparrows Point, the company works directly with the Port of Baltimore.

“So, we haul ocean containers in and out of the Port of Baltimore, and we also haul for Amazon," says Gloria Baldwin.

In 2022, Baldwin says her company tested a few EV trucks and says the efficiency and low carbon footprint are game changers for the industry.

She says she would like her company to become more eco-friendly and having an all-electric fleet will make that happen.

“This grant means so much to us, now we can move forward with our project, we can of course start transitioning right away and we can start the development of the charging hub," she says.

Now, since the company has the grant funding, the next step is finding a place to build the charging station.

Trade Point Atlantic was an early suggestion, but the company has not selected a location yet, although the company says it will be near the port, and it plans to open the charging station by 2026 or 2027.

And Baldwin says the company plans to have an all-electric fleet by 2028.