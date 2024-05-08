BALTIMORE — After two years of coming to Baltimore, the Maryland Cycling Classic is taking a pause in 2024.

The decision to postpone was based on a combination of considerations including the impacts of the Key Bridge collapse, and the fact the event would be held over Labor Day Weekend, which could limit the resources needed for another successful run.

With that, it's likely changes would've needed to be made to the racecourse.

Organizers say international participation could've been limited do to the upcoming Paris Summer Olympics and The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.

Plans are for the race to return to Charm City in 2025.

"The decision to pause the 2024 event will allow the race to come back in 2025 matching the elite level, team participation, city and county resources and overall expectations produced the first two years along with enhanced community and fan experiences for all ages," the Maryland Sports Commission and Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, said in a joint statement.