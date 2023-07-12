After opening less than three years ago, Lidl is closing its Brooklyn Park grocery store

BROOKLYN, Md. — After less than three years in business, Lidl is closing up its supermarket on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park.

July 16 will be their last day in business at that location.

The European grocery chain said the decision was made due to the store underperforming.

"After a thorough review of the performance of our store network, we made the difficult decision to close our store in Brooklyn Park on July 16," a spokesperson for Lidl said in a statement. "This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth."

As for impacted employees, Lidl says they will be offered positions at other area stores.

"We appreciate the contributions team members in the store have made and want them to be part of our growing network of stores. We are offering all employees a position at another Lidl store in the area and are working closely with them on the transition."

Lidl currently has 20 other stores throughout Maryland.