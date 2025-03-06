Adnan Syed does not have to return to prison

A judge has granted a motion to reduce Adnan Syed's sentence to time served, followed by five years of supervised probation.

Judge Jennifer Schiffer said in her 14-page opinion that, "[a]fter considering the entire record, the court concludes that the Defendant is not a danger to the public and that the interests of justice will be better served by a reduced."

This comes just a little over a week after the judge heard arguments on the Juvenile Restoration Act motion.

Syed remains convicted of the murder of Hae Min Lee in 1999.

Syed's conviction had been vacated in 2022, but Young Lee, Hae Min Lee's brother, argued his victim's rights were violated.

Syed's conviction had been vacated in 2022, but Young Lee, Hae Min Lee's brother, argued his victim's rights were violated.

That case came all the way through to the state's supreme court, where a new vacatur hearing was ordered.

However, State's Attorney Ivan Bates withdrew the vacatur motion last week, just before the motion to reduce Syed's sentence was heard, meaning his conviction will continue to stand.

Lee's attorney released the following statement Thursday afternoon, following the release of the opinion:

“The State of Maryland just last week acknowledged that it had presented “false and misleading” information to the court in support of Mr. Syed’s release more than two years ago. We now know there was never any new information that called into question Adnan Syed’s guilty verdict. Absolutely nothing changes the fact that Mr. Syed remains convicted of first-degree premeditated murder due to overwhelming direct and circumstantial evidence. We hope that one day Mr. Syed can summon the courage to take responsibility for his crime and express sincere remorse.”

-From David Sanford, Chairman, Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, counsel for family of Hae Min Lee

This story is breaking and will be updated.