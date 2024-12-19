Abingdon man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing 66-year-old man to death, killing deaf cellmate

BALTIMORE — An Abingdon man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of two men.

A Baltimore City jury found Gordon Staron guilty of first-degree murder, assault, and second-degree murder and assault.

It all began on September 6, 2022.

Officers found 66-year-old Keith Bell stabbed to death at a bus stop in the 1400 block of E. Monument Street.

Detectives caught Staron on camera fleeing the scene and getting rid of a bloodied shirt in a dumpster behind a school that was close by.

When deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office showed up at Staron's home in Abingdon, he came outside armed with a shotgun and was placed under arrest.

Just three days after his arrest, while being held at Baltimore City's Central Booking, Staron strangled his deaf cellmate, Javarick Gantt, to death.

While a jury found Staron guilty of Bell's murder, he pleaded guilty to killing Gantt.

“While justice has now been delivered to two families who have lost their loved ones because of this defendant's violent and unconscionable actions, no sentence can bring back their family members and restore what was tragically taken from them,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates. “I thank ASA LaPolla for her skillful prosecution of the defendant's first case and her support with the plea we secured in his second case. Today's outcome ensures that Gordon Staron will never be free to roam our streets and attack vulnerable lives."

Staron was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus three years, and an additional life sentence to run concurrently.