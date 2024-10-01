Abingdon man stabbed 66-year-old to death at bus stop, then killed his deaf cellmate

BALTIMORE — An Abingdon man faces life in prison after being convicted of two separate murders in Baltimore City.
Gordon Staron's path of destruction began September 6, 2022.
That's when 66-year-old Keith Bell was discovered stabbed to death at a bus stop on E. Monument Street.
Detectives captured Staron on camera fleeing the scene and discarding a bloodied shirt in a dumpster behind a nearby school.
When Harford County Sheriff's deputies showed up at his Abingdon home, Staron reportedly came outside armed with a shotgun and was placed under arrest.
Three days later while being held at Baltimore City's Central Booking facility, Staron strangled his deaf cellmate, Javarick Gantt, to death.
While a jury found Staron guilty of Bell's murder, he pleaded guilty to killing Gantt.
Staron will be sentenced December 19.