Abingdon man stabbed 66-year-old to death at bus stop, then killed his deaf cellmate

Jessica Noll | WCPO
BALTIMORE — An Abingdon man faces life in prison after being convicted of two separate murders in Baltimore City.

Gordon Staron's path of destruction began September 6, 2022.

That's when 66-year-old Keith Bell was discovered stabbed to death at a bus stop on E. Monument Street.

Detectives captured Staron on camera fleeing the scene and discarding a bloodied shirt in a dumpster behind a nearby school.

RELATED: Man already in prison on murder charges now accused of killing deaf cellmate

When Harford County Sheriff's deputies showed up at his Abingdon home, Staron reportedly came outside armed with a shotgun and was placed under arrest.

Three days later while being held at Baltimore City's Central Booking facility, Staron strangled his deaf cellmate, Javarick Gantt, to death.

While a jury found Staron guilty of Bell's murder, he pleaded guilty to killing Gantt.

Staron will be sentenced December 19.

