Man already in prison on murder charges now accused of killing deaf cellmate

BALTIMORE — A man already in prison on murder charges is now accused of killing his deaf cellmate.

Gordon Staron allegedly strangled Javarick Gantt, sometime between the night of October 8 and the early morning of October 9.

According to charging documents, the two men shared a cell together.

Other inmates reported hearing Gantt making noises and banging on his cell door, hours before he'd been found dead.

Investigators say they reviewed surveillance which showed Staron as the only person in the cell with Gantt from the time he was last seen alive.

Staron is currently awaiting trial for the September 6 stabbing death of 63-year-old Keith Bell.

He'd been jailed in connection with that case just one day prior to the deadly incident involving Gantt.

Staron has a preliminary hearing for Gantt's murder on December 13, and another court appearance on January 20 for Bell's.