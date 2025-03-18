Aberdeen man sentenced to 60 years in prison for shooting, killing 19-year-old at Belcamp McDonald's

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Djbril Ramatoulay will now spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of 19-year-old Sebashton Charles Nocar.

The story begins at a McDonald's restaurant in Belcamp in April 2024.

Just after 10:30 pm, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office found Nocar suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Charging documents say witnesses recalled an altercation inside of the bathroom of the restaurant.

Cameras caught the incident and gave detectives photos and a description of the shooter.

RELATED: 19-year-old shot to death inside Harford County McDonald's, alleged gunman arrested

Investigators spoke with a nearby store clerk who told them where the gunman had fled after the shooting.

That clerk told police the suspect, later identified as Ramatoulay, frequented the McDonald's.

It was reported that Ramatoulay was acting disorderly at the restaurant just one week prior to the murder.

RELATED: Alleged McDonald's murderer is a convicted felon, was on probation at time of shooting

Ramatoulay was on probation at the time of the shooting. He was convicted of felony first-degree assault back in 2018, and received 13-years, but a judge suspended the entire sentence.

He was instead placed on five-years supervised probation, which records say he violated twice, yet remained free anyway.

“This is yet another prosecution by our office for a violent crime, and another violent criminal convicted by a Harford County jury will be removed from the streets of Harford County. Our citizens are safer because of the successful prosecutions by our office. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated but committing such an egregious act in a public place which put so many innocent citizens at risk calls for a strong message to be sent. My heart is with the families of the deceased victim in this case as well as with the surviving victim. While I know that nothing can bring back the young man that was lost, I hope that this verdict will bring some sense of peace and justice to them as they all try move on from this horrific crime,” Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey said at the time of Ramatoulay's conviction in November.

The state initially requested a sentence of life, plus 100 years, suspending all but 100 years.

Officials say the court sentenced him to life, plus 60 years, suspending all but 60 years.