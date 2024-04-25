Bathroom altercation leads to deadly shooting inside Harford County McDonald's

BELCAMP, Md. — Charging documents shed more light on what led to a man's murder inside a Harford County McDonald's.

Sebashton Charles Nocar, 19, was shot to death Tuesday night at the Riverside Parkway location in Belcamp.

A witness with Nocar at the time, told deputies the two got into an earlier argument with someone in the bathroom of the restaurant.

Cameras inside the McDonald's captured the incident, and provided detectives with a description of the alleged shooter.

Investigators also spoke to a clerk at a store nearby, where the gunman reportedly went after the shooting.

The clerk told police the suspect frequented the store and worked at the McDonald's.

Restaurant management later helped identify the person in the photos as Djbril Ramatoulay.

In fact, police say there was a report of Ramatoulay acting disorderly at the McDonald's just one week prior to the shooting.

Ramatoulay is currently being held without bail. He's next due in court on May 23.