BELCAMP, Md. — A 19-year-old is dead after being shot inside a Belcamp McDonald's Tuesday night.

It happened just after 10:30pm at the Riverside Parkway location.

Arriving Harford County deputies discovered Sebashton Charles Nocar, of Bel Air, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators received information leading to the alleged shooter Djbril Ramatoulay, 32 of Aberdeen.

He was arrested Wednesday morning.

Police have not revealed a potential motive.