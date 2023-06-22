AA County Public Schools consider new flag policy that would ban certain flags

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — It's become a heated topic in Anne Arundel County, a new flag policy that was proposed by one of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education members would only allow certain flags to be flown on public school property.

"There were a lot of complaints about this issue, one of the first conversations I had with some board members was over the disruptions of certain things that were going on in schools relating to flags,” said AACPS board member Corine Frank at the May 24 board meeting.

Frank is the board member who proposed the new flag policy which was discussed with the full board at the May 24 meeting. If approved, the policy would limit what type of flags can be on display at the Anne Arundel County BOE property and any public school in the county.

Only allowing the American, Maryland state, Anne Arundel County and Annapolis flags.

One parent, Kerry Gillespie is in agreement with the policy as it stands now. She said other flags outside government or education divides students.

"I support the policy because I feel like the American flag which is already within the classroom unites and embodies everybody, no matter who they are no matter what they're beliefs are,” said Gillespie.

But the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County is not on board, stating other flags being displayed will bring unity.

"We are opposing this because we know that our flags make a difference in our classrooms. Our students come from different countries, they live different lives, and this allows our classrooms to become inclusive environments,” said Nicole Disney-Bates, TAAAC President.

The proposed policy also states the display of flags shall be limited to a bona fide educational purpose which will be up to the school principal or their designee. And that the superintendent is authorized to develop regulations to carry out the policy.

The second reading will happen Monday where the board could make changes to the policy.

