A West Baltimore Thanksgiving celebration at 'The GiveBack'

BALTIMORE — On this day of thanks, not everyone has the opportunity to get a warm meal or sit around with family and friends to celebrate. That's why one nonprofit teamed up with a clothing store in West Baltimore to bring a Thanksgiving celebration.

Bringing unity in the community with smiling faces and a party atmosphere, this defines the West Baltimore event called ‘The Giveback’.

"We're all going through something and we want to show that in the city there are still people who care, there are still people who are here to support them and if they ever need anything they know where to go,” said Jade Harper who started the nonprofit Overcame Foundation.

The nonprofit Overcame Foundation teamed up with City of Gods apparel shop to bring 'The Giveback.’

"We got together nine years ago with a vision and it blossomed into something that services the community in all the people that are in need or just want to celebrate thanksgiving,” said Terrance Frazier, who is the City of Gods Shop owner.

It's been almost a decade of this Thanksgiving celebration with dancing, hot food and even some warm clothes to bag up and take home.

For Free Palmese, this is family. After losing her son five years ago, this event provides a welcomed breath of hope

"To be a traumatized city the way we have it compounded on us over and over and not have a chance to catch your breath. This is the pockets, it just the pockets, moments that you grab that you catch your breath and you say ok I can go a little while longer, I can get through today,” said Palmese, who lives in the neighborhood.

40 volunteers from around the city rolled up their sleeves to give back.

London Young ,who grew up in the area, said when she comes back to volunteer, it's monumental to watch the glow in people's eyes when they receive.

"To give back to the community that needs it the most is the utmost important to all of us that's why we’re here and it's a blessing to see them have something to be able to wear and to provide to their children for free essentially,” said Young, who was a volunteer.

Bringing cheer and reassurance to the city's most vulnerable on this day of thanks.