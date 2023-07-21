A single mom facing eviction received helped from a stranger

BALTIMORE COUNTY — We have an update to a story we first told you about in late June.

A single mom and her kids who live in Randallstown are in danger of being evicted over a billing dispute she had no control over.

She was eventually given 30 days to find a new place to live.

That woman is Kendra Mackall. She has an 8-year-old son who is on the autism spectrum.

When she found out she was slated to be evicted, she did not know what to do.

However, one realtor, who also has a child on the spectrum, heard her story and reached out to help.

Mackall lives at the Carriage Hill Apartments in Randallstown.

Through the help of St. Vincent De Paul of Baltimore, she was able to get the apartment.

The nonprofit helps women who were victims of domestic violence and mental illness find housing.

Mackall says she took care of the utilities, while they paid the rent.

The apartment complex claims they were behind on rent, so they decided not to renew the lease.

This meant Mackall was scheduled to be evicted on July 10.

Mackall went to court and was able to get a 30 day extension thanks to pro bono lawyers.

Vince Brusio heard her story and reached out to help.

He's a realtor who has taught seminars in Carroll County aimed at helping the special needs community with real estate.

When he heard about Mackall's situation, he knew he needed to reach out to help her.

"St.Vincent and Carriage Hill they came to an agreement to give us more time because we haven't been able to find housing that is suitable for our families because my son has autism and I suffer with disabilities," said Mackall.

"Everybody should have a place to live. And for me, it's a matter of not necessarily, you know, is it somebody that has a certain income level, but do they have what they need. And having a daughter with autism, I know that we all weather the same storm, but we're not always in the same boat," said Vince Brusio.

Mackall has to go back to court on August 11.

We reached out to both Morgan Properties, the company that owns Carriage Hill, and St. Vincent De Paul of Baltimore.

A Morgan Properties spokesperson confirmed Carriage Hill Apartment Homes recently met with the Baltimore County Department of Housing and Community Development, which funds the St. Vincent de Paul program. A 30-day stay has been granted for the affected residents while we manage the process and explore opportunities for a more permanent stay. We expect this matter to be resolved in our follow-up meeting with the Department of Housing which is planned for the coming weeks a representative from the company.

St.Vincent De Paul of Baltimore released a statement as well.