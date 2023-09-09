Brooklyn Homes hosts a resource fair Saturday

BALTIMORE — Brooklyn Homes hosted a resource fair Saturday in response to community feedback following July's deadly mass shooting.

Residents were offered mental health counseling, fresh produce, clothes, and free employment assistance.

On Thursday, a community meeting was held to address improvements in police response and how city leaders can meet the needs of the community.

Mayor Brandon Scott said that the meeting's purpose was to address the shortfalls of city government with residents.

Two people were killed and 28 others were shot during the fateful night of July 2.

As of this reporting, four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

As more information comes out following the after-action report detailing the many mistakes made leading up to the shooting, another city council hearing on the Brooklyn mass shooting is taking place next Wednesday.