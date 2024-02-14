A Lovely Valentine's Day for lawmakers in Annapolis

As busy as lawmakers are in Annapolis for the Maryland General Assembly, they're still getting into the spirit of Valentine's Day.

Senator Katie Fry Hester of District 9's spreading the love for her bill on a package of candy.

Delegate Ashanti Martinez shared the same vibe for one of his bills:

He also shared his current relationship status:

Honored to be on the @WashBlade’s 2024 Most Eligible Singles List! 🧡🗳 #SingleAndReadyToServe pic.twitter.com/TMgQoqYkGB — Del. Ashanti Martinez (@MartinezforMD) February 8, 2024

Delegate Nicole Williams shared the love with her constituents.

I love what I do, I love my community and I love all of you. #happyvalentinesday2024 pic.twitter.com/SqDAO9bCsD — Nicole Williams (@nwilliams23) February 14, 2024

Delegate Bonnie Cullison shared a picture of her valentine and an interesting tidbit:

Lots of rumors about how Valentine’s Day got started. I like the one where St. Valentine was known for secretly officiating at the marriage of Roman soldiers who were not allowed to marry. Today, it's no secret– I say “I love you to my valentine.” pic.twitter.com/q8DcX44iqp — Delegate Bonnie Cullison (@Del_Cullison) February 14, 2024

Delegate Kathy Szeliga shared this video of some Valentine's Day Cow Art:

Delegate Shaneka Henson shared the love this afternoon: