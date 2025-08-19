A camp for seriously ill kids gives them a chance to raise a little hell

BALTIMORE — One of the greatest joys for many kids is going to summer camp. But that might not happen if you're a kid dealing with a major illness.

"I never really met people that had sickle cell like me. So I was kind of excited to meet people like that." That’s what camp goer Nate had to say after he attended the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, Connecticut.

Now they are expanding to Queenstown, Maryland thanks to a generous donation through the Aspen Institute. Photojournalist Kristi Harper took a tour to see how this dream of summer camp was made possible.

Think back to summers as a kid. Swinging on a rope into a cool river, jumping onto a hayride with your friends, running through the woods raising a little hell. That's the vision actor Paul Newman had for kids dealing with serious illness. So he founded the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

Hilary Axtmayer, Chief Program Officer for the camp, gave the tour of the 170 acre property. "Every single child, every single family that comes to camp, it is completely free."

She says tens of thousands of sick kids have been given the chance to experience the magic found in a place like this.

"We have families that drive from DC, Maryland, all the way up to Connecticut to be able to access our services," she said.

That's a long way. So this former estate along the Wye River in Maryland will make it easier for Chesapeake families to attend camp. The land and buildings were donated by the Houghton family. Axtmayer and her team are excitedly planning camp activities ranging from archery to crafts.

"We will be able to open our doors first to family camps, which we are so excited about, in May of 2026."

This is a big deal. No scrappy band of outlaws like their name suggests, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides treatments on site.

“So this is phase 1 of 2,” Axtmayer said.

The team meticulously ensures all spaces are ADA compliant and kids can continue treatments on site so they can get back to being a kid ASAP.

Renovations of the original buildings are on going.

"One of our renovated buildings on site is a state of the art, essentially a small hospital…Everything that that child may need while they're here, whether they're with their family or during our independent camper programming, everything is going to be able to be accessed in that space, um, so it, it's essentially a small hospital," Axtmayer said.

Families are connected with the camp primarily through their healthcare providers. But you can reach out directly through their website.

Axtmayer emphasizes the effort that goes into a camp like this, "so much thought and intention goes into making this work all resulting in our campers and families having a magical experience where they connect."

Connecting with other kids and families dealing with the same challenges. And given a chance to just be a kid.

“I feel so incredibly lucky. It's a real privilege to be able to do this work…you see throughout the weekend their shoulders drop, the smiles come on their faces watching them watch their children be happy and have fun. There's nothing better," Axtmayer said.