64-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run early Sunday morning, police say

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police needs your help to locate a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Just after 4 AM on Sunday, police were called to the 3500 block of Reisterstown Road for reports of a woman who was struck by a vehicle.

Officers rendered aid to the victim and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the victim, identified as 64-year-old Wilma Barnes, was struck by an unidentified black vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, is urged to CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or simply dial 911.