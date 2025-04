A 63-year-old man died after being hit by the Charm City Circulator.

It happened Tuesday night around 6:57pm in the 1000 block of Fleet Street.

According to Baltimore Police, he stumbled and fell into the street and was hit by the Charm City Circulator.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact AIU investigators at 410-396-2606.