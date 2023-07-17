5th annual 'Play for Tray Day' held in honor of slain Morgan State basketball player

BALTMORE — Tracey Carrington was a Morgan State University basketball player and alumni.

She was shot and killed in 2018.

Five years later, her former teammate, Corin "Tiny" Adams, continues to hold an annual pro basketball game in her honor.

They call it Play for Tray Day.

“She was an amazing basketball player; she holds records at Morgan State to this day," said Coach Tiny.

Her brother says he is proud of this event and how it continues to bring their community together.

“Her idea is more than just her; you know, it's about the community its about making these youths to be the best they can be. I know I said that before, but that's really true, and that's really Tracey," said Charles Carrington, Tracey's brother.

Coach Tiny says this year is the most special.

“This being the fifth year, this being her 30th birthday, you know, months after they made the arrest its like you know lets do something special," she said.

Police arrested 32-year-old Kenneth Davis in connection to Tracey’s murder.

Police say Tracey was a witness in a homicide case and was allegedly the reason she was targeted by Davis.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested for shooting former Morgan State basketball player in 2018

Tracey’s brother says continuing to spread messages about ending gun violence and supporting the youth in the community is exactly what Tracey would have wanted.

“It makes me proud because like knowing my sister knowing Tracey she would want you know everyone to come together you know she’s you know a loving person laughing, sociable you know so seeing all this just makes my heart melt," Carrington said.

The game was close the entire time, but in the end, it was Coach Tiny’s team that took home the win two years in a row.

“Tracey was a competitor; she loved basketball, so that's what we tried to Emulate throughout the game," said Coach Tiny.

The two tell me Tracey may be gone, but she will never be forgotten by family and friends, her teammates, or her community, and they are even more happy that justice is finally being served after five years.

“It feels serial that she is not with us, but that kind of, you know, makes you feel a sigh of relief in the sense that just getting justice for her family and her friends," says Coach Tiny.

Tracey Carrington would have been 30 on July 19.

Kenneth Davis is being held at the Maryland Correctional Training Center without bond.

