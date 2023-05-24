Police: Suspect arrested for shooting former Morgan State basketball player in 2018

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police have announced they've arrested and charged a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Tracey Carrington in 2018.

Kenneth Davis, 32, has been charged in connection with this incident.

Baltimore County Police Department

The homicide occurred on September 6, 2018, in the unit block of W. Overlea Avenue.

Police said Carrington and a friend left S&S Lounge around 8:40 p.m. The two were getting into Carrington's car, parked on Overlea Avenue, when Davis walked up and allegedly started shooting, only at her.

Carrington was struck multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She is a former student-athlete at Morgan State University.

Carrington graduated in 2015 with a degree in sociology. She was a guard on the basketball team.

According to LinkedIn, the former basketball standout was an assistant coach for a school in Baltimore County.

Police add Carrington was set to be a witness in an upcoming murder case.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify Davis as the suspect in this case nearly five years later.

He is currently being held at the Maryland Correctional Training Center.