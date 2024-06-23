47th annual AFRAM returns for Juneteenth weekend

BALTIMORE — Record high temperatures and a heat wave didn't stop the 47th annual AFRAM festival at Druid Hill Park.

The free weekend event is one of the largest African American cultural festivals on the East Coast.

This year's festival featured headliners Busta Rhymes and Morris Day and the Time. Other performers also slated in the lineup included Big Daddy Kane, Alex Isley, October London, and Karen Clark-Sheard.

On Saturday, the temperature reached a high of nearly 98º, with heat index values as high as 110º.

As a precaution, organizers set up cooling stations throughout the festival grounds.

The event concludes on Sunday evening.