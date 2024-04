BALTIMORE — Busta Rhymes and Morris Day and the Time have been announced as headliners for the 47th annual AFRAM Festival.

They'll also be joined by Big Daddy Kane, Alex Isley, October London and Karen Clark-Sheard.

The festival showcases local artists, business owners and other creators.

It is one of the largest African-American events on the East Coast.

AFRAM will be hosted at the Druid Hill Park June 22-23 from 12-9 p.m., both days.