3+ year investigation into Baltimore brothers murder ends with 3 convictions

BALTIMORE — Another plot twist in the tragic case of two Baltimore brothers who were murdered in 2020.

Three men have now been charged and convicted in connection with the deaths of Cordelle and Cornelius Bruce, bringing the three-plus year investigation to a close.

It all started on January 14, 2020, when Cordelle was shot and killed in the 1100 block of E. Belvedere Avenue.

The body of Cornelius was discovered six-days later inside a burning vehicle behind Lake Clifton High School.

Prior to his murder, Cordelle had reportedly met up at The Alameda Shopping Center with two other men, Christopher Brown and Daran Horton.

The three reportedly got into an argument over a botched marijuana sale.

After the meeting, prosecutors alleged that Brown, Horton, and another individual "hunted" Cordelle down.

In the days after, a plan was hatched to avenge Cordelle’s murder by carrying out a retaliatory shooting against Brown.

But one of the men involved in the plan, 28-year-old Jimmy Murphy, we now know ended up shooting and killing Cornelius by accident while trying to shoot Brown.

To cover up his actions, Murphy set Cornelius' rental car on fire with his body still inside.

Last December, police released surveillance photos of Murphy filling up a gas at a nearby BP station before Cornelius' car was set on fire.

A Baltimore City jury on Friday found Murphy guilty for the attempted murder of Brown, following a five-day trial. He was also found guilty of arson and altering physical evidence in relation to Cornelius' death.

Murphy is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Meanwhile Brown and Horton have since been convicted of first degree murder for the shooting death of Cordelle.