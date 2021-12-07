ATF puts up $5k reward for information leading to Cornelius Bruce's killer

BALTIMORE — The ATF Field Office in Baltimore on Tuesday put up a $5,000 reward for information leading to Cornelius Bruce's killer.

His body was discovered the night of January 20, 2020, inside a burning vehicle behind Lake Clifton High School.

He'd also been shot.

Investigators recovered surveillance video of a person of interest from a nearby BP gas station.

That person was seen filling up a red gas can before the car Bruce was found in was set on fire.

“This crime was violent, and shows steps were actively taken to cover up what happened,” said ATF Baltimore Acting Special Agent in Charge L.C. Cheeks, Jr.

ATF BALTIMORE

“We must do whatever it takes to catch those responsible for this horrific crime and bring justice to the family and the community,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Anyone with information can call the ATF at 888-283-8477 or email ATFtips@atf.gov.