Prosecutors reveal what led to brutal murders of Baltimore brothers

BALTIMORE — Three Baltimore men have been charged in connection to the shooting deaths of two brothers last year.

Cordelle Bruce was shot and killed on January 14, 2020, in the 1100 block of E. Belvedere Avenue.

The body of his brother, Cornelius, was found inside a burning vehicle six days later, on St. Lo Drive.

Prior to his murder, Cordelle had reportedly met up at The Alameda Shopping Center with two other men identified as 21-year-old Christopher Brown, and Daran Horton, 22.

The three reportedly got into an argument over a botched marijuana sale.

After the meeting, prosecutors allege that Brown, Horton, and another individual "hunted" Cordelle down.

In the days after, a plan was hatched to avenge Cordelle’s murder by carrying out a retaliatory shooting against Brown.

But one of the men involved in that plan, 27-year-old Jimmy Murphy, allegedly ended up shooting Cornelius, and then set a car on fire with his body inside to cover up the murder.

In December, police released surveillance photos of a person of interest in Cornelius's murder case.

That person was seen at a nearby BP gas station, filling up a red gas can before the car Cornelius was found in was set on fire.

Prosecutors have not confirmed if that person on video is Murphy. It's also unclear if Murphy intended to shoot Cornelius.

Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for Horton, with the ATF offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Maryland Attorney General's Office Daran Horton

Call 888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFtips@atf.gov to provide information.