26 people displaced from townhomes that caught fire in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — Fire officials are still investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in the 4700 Block of Witchhazel Way in Aberdeen that destroyed multiple townhomes.

Originally, 18 people were displaced. WMAR-2 News was updated Monday and that number is now 26 people displaced after the townhomes caught fire, causing three of them to collapse.

Neighbors jumped into action as soon as they heard explosions, realizing it was coming from their own neighborhood.

"We all at about 10:45 heard a loud boom, most of us neighbors thought it was from APG (Aberdeen Proving Ground) but we all came outside and all we could see was houses on fire,” said Sheila Shipman, who lives in neighborhood.

Shipman said she and the neighbors worked together to make sure no one was left behind in the homes.

"Everyone ran out knocking on doors trying to tell people, fire, fire. It's the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Shipman.

Taking a look at the eight townhomes, it shows a devastating event-- some losing everything they own.

Shipman said,"Nobody was injured. Everyone got out. A lot of people on this side was out of town for the weekend so can you imagine when they got back yesterday, they just fell to the ground."

Master Deputy Fire Marshal, Oliver Alkire, said the fire started behind the homes in the middle and spread fast. Even causing heat damage to homes across the street.

"It was a very quick response by both of the local fire departments to the scene. They did the best they could but once fire reaches or breaches into the vinyl siding it rapidly spreads throughout the rest of the structure,” said Alkire.

It took two hours for nearly 70 firefighters to get the fire under control. But the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"So right now we're looking at any possible accidental causes including is it an electrical issue. Is it possible that one of the vehicles that are back there. So our investigators are going to continue to comb through evidence,” said Alkire.

One firefighter was injured and Alkire said that firefighter has since been released from the hospital.

Those displaced were helped by Harford County Disaster Assistance and Red Cross. The neighborhood also came together to collect toiletries and essentials to help get the families back on their feet.

Multiple GoFundMe fundraisers were started for those affected by the fire.

