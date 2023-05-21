24 people, 6 animals displaced after multiple townhomes catch fire in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — An investigation is underway after multiple townhomes caught fire in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

Volunteer firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Company responded to the 4700 block of Witchhazel Way for a two-alarm fire.

When they arrived, fire officials began to put out the fire that had affected eight townhomes.

One firefighter was injured while attempting to put out the fire, their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire left 24 people and 6 animals displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.