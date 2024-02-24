2024 CIAA tournament ushered in with an airport welcome

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The cymbals clashed; the pep was palpable.

In two lines, on each side of a BWI hallway, Maryland's own Bowie State University band and cheerleaders were present Friday to usher in the CIAA Tournament.

"We anticipate this year will be the best year ever," Jacqie McWilliams, the CIAA commissioner, told a crowd Friday evening.

The men's and women's tournament returns to Baltimore this week; 26 HBCU teams will arrive here, over fifty sponsors, and an anticipated 100,000 people, according to McWilliams.

"This is the intersection of art, music, community, surrounded by the sport of basketball that I love so much," McWilliams said.

Off the hardwood, a calendar full of community events are on the schedule around town this week, including a youth sports clinic this Saturday and a health summit next Thursday.

As Visit Baltimore President and CEO Al Hutchinson described - the tournament makes a real impact on the Charm City.

"This is great for Baltimore's economy," Hutchinson said Friday, "it puts people to work - $30 million economic impact last year, 1,500 jobs, because of this tournament here in the city. About $1.2 million went to small, black-owned businesses who supported this tournament. So this is a really really big deal for the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland."

"We are so thrilled to be back once again in Baltimore," said Bowie State President Aminta Breaux, "bringing it back home, and making sure everyone sees the excitement we see year over year, and that is our student athletes out on the court, out in our communities."

The winner of each tournament will be crowned in championship games on Saturday, March 2.

The tournament starts Monday at CFG Bank Arena.