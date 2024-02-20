2024 CIAA Basketball Tournament

The CIAA is returning to Baltimore for its 4th year! From February 26 through March 3, the tournament will bring together student athletes, coaches, and the community for a full week of HBCU Basketball and community events.

In addition to the games featured in this year’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament, the CIAA will again offer a week of celebratory affiliated events that appeal to a diverse demographic of alumni and fans. The CIAA is partnering with Visit Baltimore to create a series of town halls and symposiums including the Youth Sports Clinic, the Tech Summit, the Money Moves Financial Summit, and more.

Wells Fargo is also working with the CIAA to engage student athletes on the topics of financial literacy through the Game Plan program.

Learn about the full schedule of events and get tickets here.