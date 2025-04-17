19 year old pleads guilty to swatting, cyberstalking, conspiracy, threats via fire, explosives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — 19-year-old Owen Jarboe, of Hagerstown, has pled guilty to conspiracy, cyberstalking, interstate threatening communications, and threats to damage or destroy by means of fire and explosives, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maryland.

Authorities say Jarboe, along with members of an online group he created called “Purgatory,” conspired to make swatting calls to a number of emergency and police departments across the country.

Swatting is a form of criminal harassment rooted in deceit. It involves a caller prompting police or emergency services to be sent to another person's location under false circumstances and as a prank.

False scenarios can range from a hostage situation, active shooter, or bomb threat.

Some of the false emergencies called in by "Purgatory" include threatening to burn down a residential trailer park in Alabama and shoot a teacher and unnamed students at a Delaware high school.

Authorities say other swatting events involve multiple homicide events and shooting threats of individuals at a residence in Eastman, Georgia, and bombing and shooting threats at Albany International Airport in New York and an Ohio casino.

The group used several social media platforms, including Telegram and Instagram, to announce and plan swatting activities. Jarboe and company would share scripts to help conceal their identities.

Jarboe is facing a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count of conspiracy, cyberstalking, and interstate threat, and a maximum sentence of 10 years for each charge of damage or destruction by means of fire and explosives.

“Swatting is a very serious offense—one that can easily become dangerous for law enforcement and the victims involved,” Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, said.

“Emergency personnel work hard every day to ensure that first responders are dispatched to render aid to those who truly need it. Mr. Jarboe and his co-conspirators’ actions showed a complete disregard for law enforcement, the victims, and those who actually needed emergency assistance during these incidents.”

