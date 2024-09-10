18-year-old accused of gunning man down in backyard, leaving another for dead in the street

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — One Baltimore man charged with two separate murders in Anne Arundel County.

Police say 18-year-old Deondre Tywon Sharps killed two men in a span of 15 days.

He first struck June 14, when Keion McKinney, 34, was shot to death in the backyard of a townhome on Meade Village Circle in Severn.

Investigators determined Sharps targeted McKinney.

Then onJune 29, Joshua Ray Holland, 34, was discovered lying on the ground in the area of Route 2 and Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn Park, suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle stop suddenly, and a man falling out of the front driver's side door.

On September 10 detectives somehow linked Sharps to both cases, despite there being no known association between McKinney or Holland. It's unclear why Sharps targeted the victims.

Sharps is already in custody in Baltimore City after being stopped in July for driving a stolen rental car while in possession of a loaded handgun.

Trial for that case is scheduled for October.

