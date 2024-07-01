Driver shot to death, shoved out of vehicle in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Md. — A driver was shot and left for dead on the street in Brooklyn Saturday evening.

It happened just after 6:30pm the intersection of northbound Route 2 and Orchard Avenue.

Anne Arundel County Police arrived on scene to discover Joshua Ray Holland, 34 of Curtis Bay, lying on the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died shortly after at Shock Trauma.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle stop suddenly, and a man falling out of the front driver's side door.

The car then fled the area, only to be found abandoned near Old Riverside and Arundel Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-4731 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.