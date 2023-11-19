Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old struck and killed in Howard County Sunday morning

Howard County police car
Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Howard County police car
Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 10:58:41-05

HOWARD COUNTY, md. — Howard County Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police, a 2022 Hyundai Tucson was traveling west on Gorman Road near Murray Hill Road when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway .

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was then struck a second time by a 2018 Honda Civic that was driving behind the Hyundai.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police say both drivers were not injured and remained at the scene.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices