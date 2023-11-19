17-year-old struck and killed in Howard County Sunday morning

HOWARD COUNTY, md. — Howard County Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police, a 2022 Hyundai Tucson was traveling west on Gorman Road near Murray Hill Road when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway .

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was then struck a second time by a 2018 Honda Civic that was driving behind the Hyundai.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police say both drivers were not injured and remained at the scene.