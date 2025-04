DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is on the scene after a vehicle struck an apartment complex in Dundalk.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Paulette Road.

Officials say the building sustained structural damage and 16 people are currently displaced.

The driver sustained minor injuries, but refused transport to the hospital.

Fire crews are currently waiting on building engineers to inspect.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*