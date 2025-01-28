15-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Baltimore McDonald's

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police announced Tuesday that a juvenile has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting at the McDonald's on Reisterstown Road.

The juvenile, a 15-year-old boy, is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Jamal Davis, who was working security at the restaurant in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road on January 12.

He was arrested Tuesday by detectives at a home in the 1500 block of North Smallwood Street.

Authorities say the shooting occurred after a physical argument at the McDonald's.

Just two weeks ago, BPD released a video of people who were believed to be at the restaurant when shots were fired.

WMAR reached out to the police to see if there are any other persons of interest, but they said no other arrests were coming.

Police say the juvenile will be charged as an adult with first-degree murder.