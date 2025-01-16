Police look to ID people at Baltimore McDonald's around time of deadly shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help identifying these people who were at the McDonald's on Reisterstown Road near Cold Spring Lane at the time of a deadly shooting.

Jamal Davis, 38, was gunned down on January 12 at the restaurant.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation.

According to franchise owner Danitra Bell, Davis' son, who works at the McDonald's was present at the time of the shooting.

"He was a great person and for his son to see him like that was devastating," Bell said.

A GoFundMe was created on Monday that stated Davis was the "sole breadwinner" of the family.

If you have any information regarding these people, contact Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or 911.

You can also call Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.