14-year-old taken into custody for armed robbery in Charles County

WALDORF, Md. — Law enforcement arrested a teenager in connection to an armed robbery in Charles County.

On April 27, officers responded to Mall Circle Drive for reports of a person who was robbed by a group of males.

According to police, the group revealed their weapons and demanded the victim's shoes and jacket.

As officers spoke with the victim, they noticed one of the suspects, who was wearing their jacket, walking close by.

The suspect ran but was later caught by police without any incident. The other suspects fled.

The suspect, a 14-year-old, was charged on a juvenile offense report with armed robbery and other charges.

Anyone with information in regards to this case should contact the Charles County Sheriff's Office at 301-609-3282.