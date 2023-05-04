Three on the run after allegedly trying to shoot student aboard PG County school bus

OXON HILL, Md. — The search is on for three suspects who allegedly tried murdering a student aboard a Prince George's County school bus.

It happened on May 1, just before 5pm in Oxon Hill.

The bus stopped at Iverson Street at Sutler Drive to drop students off.

That's when police say three masked suspects got on the bus and attacked a student.

One reportedly pulled a gun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times.

Investigators believe the gun malfunctioned, allowing the student to escape with only minor injuries.

The bus driver and an aide who witnessed the incident were not hurt.

All three suspects are thought to be juveniles. Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the trio hoping someone could identify them.

There is still no clear motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-749-5064.