10 years prison time for man who shot trans woman to death in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — Brian Delen, a food delivery driver who fatally shot a trans woman in December of 2023, will spend the next 10 years in prison for second-degree assault.

Meghan Lewis, 52, was shot to death in the 600 block of Churchill Road in Bel Air.

Charging documents say Delen was delivering food in the area when he saw Lewis walking towards his car.

RELATED: Man charged with killing transgender woman following argument in Harford County

Delen asked Lewis, who identified as a transgender woman, "Are you waiting for a food delivery, sir?"

According to Delen, Lewis took offense to what she believed was him misgendering her and began yelling at him.

Delen then drove away and Lewis pursued him on foot.

After coming to a stop to talk to Lewis, a physical fight occurred.

During the scuffle, Delen shot Lewis, and she was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

He claims he shot her in self-defense.

In November 2024, Delen was acquitted of murder but convicted of second-degree assault and a gun charge.

READ MORE: Bel Air delivery driver avoids most serious charge in shooting death of transgender woman

One witness testified at trial that Delen "just leaned out of his car and shot her.”

Over the state's objection, a judge allowed the jury to consider Delen's claim of self defense.

The first five years of Delen's sentence will be without the possibility of parole.

He will be on supervised probation five years after release.