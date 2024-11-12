Bel Air delivery driver avoids most serious charge in shooting death of transgender woman

BEL AIR, Md. — The trial of a Bel Air delivery driver accused of killing a transgender woman last December has concluded.

Brian Delen, 48, was acquitted of murder but convicted of second-degree assault and a gun charge.

Delen shot Meghan Lewis to death in the 600 block of Churchill Road, just two days after Christmas.

Prosecutors said Delen was delivering food in the area when Lewis approached and said “stop right there.”

According to charging documents Delen asked "are you waiting for a food delivery sir?"

Lewis, who'd apparently been waiting for another person, became offended and yelled at Delen for misgendering her.

At first Delen began driving away, but Lewis reportedly followed on-foot prompting him to pull over and confront her.

At some point Delen pulled a gun and shot Lewis out of what he claims was self defense.

A witness testified at trial that Delen "just leaned out of his car and shot her.”

Over the state's objection, a judge allowed the jury to consider Delen's claim of self defense.

At the time of the incident, Delen was legally licensed to carry.

“Obviously, this is not the outcome for which we were hoping. We stand by our arguments to the jury that the incident that took the life of Meghan Riley Lewis was undoubtedly a First Degree Murder," said Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey.

Although cleared of murder, Delen still faces decades behind bars for the misdemeanor convictions.

"The fact remains that Brian Michael Delen has now been convicted of a crime of violence that took the life of one of our citizens, and we will be seeking the maximum sentence allowed by law ,which is thirty years," said Healey.

A sentencing date hasn't been scheduled.