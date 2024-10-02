10 students in Prince George's County face charges for school-related threats

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Ten students in Prince George's County are facing charges for school-related threats.

Police say since the beginning of the school year, they have investigated 47 school-related threats.

Those ten students were charged in connection to those cases.

All of the students who are facing charges are between the ages of 13-16.

In addition to those students, four additional juveniles under the age of 13 were found to be connected to the threats.

Police say due to Maryland law, those juveniles will not face charges.

"The Prince George’s County Police Department will continue to aggressively investigate all threats of violence at county schools which are primarily spread through various social media platforms. We take each threat seriously and when possible, we will charge those responsible," the Prince George's County Police Department said.

This year,Maryland has seen a surge in school-related threatsin areas such as Harford County, Anne Arundel County, and Baltimore City.