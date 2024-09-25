Prankster reports active school shooter in Baltimore, Harford student threatens school shooting on Snapchat

BEL AIR, Md. — School threats continue to flood police in Maryland.

Two more were reported Wednesday.

The first happened in Harford County.

According to the Sheriff's Office a Snapchat post began circulating overnight stating “shooting up the school, this is a threat.”

Deputies launched an investigation leading them to the home of the alleged suspect, who turned out to be a high school student.

The teen was ultimately charged with making threats to commit an act of mass violence.

"In accordance with Maryland law, we are not able to release to the public or the school the name of the student charged with this crime," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Just in the last 13 hours, the Sheriff's Office said they've investigated three threats against schools.

Last week there were 11 threats made in Harford County.

This of course follows the deadly shooting earlier this month at Joppatowne High School.

A Baltimore City school was also targeted by threats Thursday morning.

The school system said a prank call came in reporting a person was armed with a gun inside Montebello Elementary/Middle School.

Baltimore Police said they investigated the threat as a possible active shooter, later deeming it unfounded.

Officials sent out a text/robocall letting parents know everyone was safe. Dismissal was held at normal time.

Last week WMAR-2 News reported on disturbing trends released by Anne Arundel County Police on school threats.

Over a 24 hour period Anne Arundel detectives investigated 14 tips about potential school threats, which surpassed the13 the received the week prior.

At the time, there were 42 reported school threats statewide over a 36 hour span.

