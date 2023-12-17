Credit boosters: Ways to improve your score

Credit. We all have it. Some good, some bad! There is no doubt about it; we all need it.

Bad or fair credit, which is between 580 and 669, can be a result of late payments or using more than 30% of your credit limit.

Fortunately, taking steps to improve your credit can help you lower the cost of borrowing.

Pay your credit card balances strategically; pay down the balance before the billing cycle ends. Also, blend your credits. Lenders like to see that you can handle multiple accounts at once.

Other ways to boost your credit are to dispute errors, resume paying federal student loans, and keep using your credit cards.