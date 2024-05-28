Sunday marks two months since Key Bridge collapse

DUNDALK, Md. — This weekend marked exactly two months since Baltimore woke up to the unforgettable news: The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a landmark of Baltimore for half a century, was rammed by a cargo ship and collapsed into the Patapsco River.

The impacts of the last 62 days have been tremendous, on everything from our roads to our economy to our neighbors.

On Memorial Day Weekend, it's fitting to begin with a memorial; in Hawkins Point on the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge, an artful commemoration went up in the days following the tragedy. It was built in memory of the six construction workers lost in the Key Bridge collapse.

Over the last two months, it became an intimate space for families and the community to honor those men.

The organizers held a final vigil there this weekend.

The Key Bridge tragedy unfolded in the early morning hours of March 26. ABC News obtained body-worn camera footage this month, which shows the incredible up-close images: the giant Dali cargo ship rammed the Key Bridge.

Since then, a massive government undertaking has taken place: a Unified Command recovered the six men lost in the collapse and moved thousands of tons of steel from the site, eventually using controlled explosives to knock debris off the ship.

Last week, Baltimore saw the cargo ship finally tugged away from the wreckage and brought back to the Port of Baltimore.

Now the mission for response teams is to fully reopen port operations, restoring the channel to 700 feet . wide and 50 feet . deep for two-way, restriction-free traffic.

Another goal: get additional debris off the Dali, still docked at Seagirt Marine Terminal, which may not be complete for another month or so before it heads down to Norfolk, VA, for more extensive repairs.