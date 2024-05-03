Remembering Miguel Luna, latest recovered Key Bridge collapse victim, and supporting his loved ones

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — More than a month after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, a fifth construction worker who lost his life is up from the water.

Miguel Luna's life was cut short in March. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Described to WMAR as friendly and hardworking, Luna worked in a food truck during the day and worked construction at night.

Now, the community will band together at that food truck for his loved ones.

Los Yonkes Truck Club

"It was really hard when he heard he died in the Key Bridge," said Fernando Sajche, who has worked to honor victims at a Hawkins Point mural. "And it was more shocking to know he worked days on the food truck and nights over there. So that means he's a hard-working man."



Sajche told WMAR he'd stop by a food truck in a lot beside a Marathon gas station on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie. The truck was operated by Luna and his wife, Carmen.

In that lot this Saturday, Sajche's 'Los Yonkes' truck club is organizing a gathering to raise money, either by direct donations or through buying food, to help Miguel's wife. The truck is open at 10 a.m. but will stay open until the last customers leave.

"The bills never stop here. Bills come in every day. Add that on your back, the bills, plus right now you know they just recovered his body. It's hard for her. So what we're planning to do this, for her, on Saturday, so we can help a little bit," Sajche added.

Luna's body was recovered from the Key Bridge wreckage on Wednesday; crews found him in a missing construction vehicle.

Roberto Marquez, a Texas-based artist, has organized the Hawkins Point mural for roughly the last month in memory of Luna and the five other construction workers who lost their lives.



"The first thing we did was raise the flag, you know, put it up, meaning he's out," Marquez said.

The flag of each victim's country of origin is raised from each worker's memorial cross once he is recovered from the Patapsco.

"The Luna family has been the ones that brought personal stuff for Miguel. Whatever you see on it, most of it is his personal stuff," Marquez added.

On Luna's: boots, a backpack, and a work shirt that reads in red paint: 'Te Amo,' I love you.

"It doesn't matter who you are. Just come Saturday, buy some food; it'll help them a lot," Sajche added.

As of Thursday, one construction worker, Jose Lopez, is still not up from the water.