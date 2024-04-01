President Joe Biden set to visit Key Bridge collapse site Friday

President Joe Biden will visit the site of the Key Bridge collapse on Friday, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

In a press conference Tuesday, president Biden addressed the collapse stating that the federal government would "pay for the entire cost."

"We're gonna stay with you, as long as it takes," said Biden.

Biden also discussed the importance of the Port's economic impact and its role in transportation around the region.

Governor Wes Moore initially requested $60 million in federal funding for emergency work, which was quickly approved by the Biden-Harris Administration.

On Saturday, Governor Moore announced the first portions of the bridge were expected to be lifted out of the water, beginning attempts to clear the channel.

Clearing the channel to make the environment safer for divers, who had to suspended their recovery mission due to the conditions the wreckage has caused.

"This is a remarkably complex operation," said Moore. "Our focus needs to be on unity of command and unity of effort. Conditions in the water make it unsafe for rescuers. We're not just talking about weather and wind - talking about debris."

Two of the six workers were recovered Wednesday, the other four remain unaccounted for.

Governor Wes Moore is set to provide another update on the Key Bridge efforts Monday, April 1.